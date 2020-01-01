Photograph submitted by Courtney Hurst Pea Ridge High School Competition Cheer won 1-4A coed division over Lavaca at the Southern Spirit Federation Cheer Competition Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bentonville High School, according to coach Courtney Hurst. The team will travel to Hot Springs this weekend to compete for the 1-4A coed cheerleading state championship.
Print Headline: Cheer wins competition
