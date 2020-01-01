Sign in
Cheer wins competition January 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
Pea Ridge High School Competition Cheer won 1-4A coed division over Lavaca at the Southern Spirit Federation Cheer Competition Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bentonville High School, according to coach Courtney Hurst. The team will travel to Hot Springs this weekend to compete for the 1-4A coed cheerleading state championship.

Pea Ridge High School Competition Cheer won 1-4A coed division over Lavaca at the Southern Spirit Federation Cheer Competition Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bentonville High School, according to coach Courtney Hurst. The team will travel to Hot Springs this weekend to compete for the 1-4A coed cheerleading state championship.

Sports on 01/01/2020

Print Headline: Cheer wins competition

