Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Blackhawk Basketball Schedule January 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Date^Day^Opponent^Location^Time^Teams

1/7^Tuesday^Farmington^Home^4 p.m.^JG, JB, SG, SB

1/8^Wednesday^Fayetteville^Away^5 p.m.^JVB

1/10^Friday^Prairie Grove^Away^4:30 p.m.^JVG, JVB, SG, SB

1/11^Saturday^Springdale/HarBer^Home^9 a.m.^JVB

Sports on 01/01/2020

Print Headline: Blackhawk Basketball Schedule

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT