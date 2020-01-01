Dec. 13
Jeremiah Aaron Seratt, 37, and Christen Michelle Jones, 32, both of Garfield
Dec. 16
Brandon James Dearing, 45, and LaDonna Celeste Ayres, 41, both of Pea Ridge
Dec. 18
James Keith Bell, 60, and Terry Lynne Bowlin, 61, both of Garfield
Fred Horrigan Jr, 51, and Duanna Glynn Youngblood, 52, both of Pea RidgeGeneral News on 01/01/2020
