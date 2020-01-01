Sign in
Benton County marriage licenses January 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
Dec. 13

Jeremiah Aaron Seratt, 37, and Christen Michelle Jones, 32, both of Garfield

Dec. 16

Brandon James Dearing, 45, and LaDonna Celeste Ayres, 41, both of Pea Ridge

Dec. 18

James Keith Bell, 60, and Terry Lynne Bowlin, 61, both of Garfield

Fred Horrigan Jr, 51, and Duanna Glynn Youngblood, 52, both of Pea Ridge

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

