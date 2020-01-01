Thursday, Dec. 19

4:07 p.m. Ryan Anthony Rogers, 19, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, no driver's license; no seatbelt; failure to appear from Bethel Heights; failure to appear from Benton County

Saturday, Dec. 21

10 p.m. Cruzito Santibanez, 20, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, underage driving under the influence; Violation ignition interlock device act; driving while license suspended or revoked pursuant to omnibus DWI Act; minor in possession

Sunday, Dec. 22

4:24 p.m. Morvenna Lamona Humphrey, 39, Long Town, Okla., by Pea Ridge Police, contempt from Crawford County

Monday, Dec. 23

12:29 a.m. Matthew Edward Spiezio, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member

12:10 p.m. Justin Louis Foster, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear

12:18 p.m. Desirae Dawn Foster, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failue to appear

Thursday, Dec. 26

6:37 p.m. Jackie Harold Rogers, 49, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance

General News on 01/01/2020