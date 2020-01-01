Sunday, Dec. 15
Brush fire, 1520 Forest Drive
Monday, Dec. 16
Fire alarm, assist Beaver Lake Fire, 611 Dream Valley Drive
Fire alarm, 11507 Indian Hills Blvd.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Medical, Tucks Chapel Road
Medical, Smith Ridge Road
Friday, Dec. 20
Medical, Posy Mt. Road
Saturday, Dec. 21
Medical, N. Old Wire Road
Monday, Dec. 23
Medical, Guyll Ridge Road
Medical, N. Old Wire Road
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Medical, Landers Road
Brush fire, 16405 Smith Ridge Road
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Medical, White Fawn Drive
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
