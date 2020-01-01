Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. January 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Brush fire, 1520 Forest Drive

Monday, Dec. 16

Fire alarm, assist Beaver Lake Fire, 611 Dream Valley Drive

Fire alarm, 11507 Indian Hills Blvd.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Medical, Tucks Chapel Road

Medical, Smith Ridge Road

Friday, Dec. 20

Medical, Posy Mt. Road

Saturday, Dec. 21

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

Monday, Dec. 23

Medical, Guyll Ridge Road

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Medical, Landers Road

Brush fire, 16405 Smith Ridge Road

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Medical, White Fawn Drive

General News on 01/01/2020

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT