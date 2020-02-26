Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Recipes February 26, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Old South Buttermilk Pie

Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

1 1/2 c. sugar

3 Tbsp. flour

2 eggs, well beaten

1 stick butter, melted

1 c. buttermilk

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla

nutmeg

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell, chilled

Combine flour and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Add the beaten eggs; stir in butter and buttermilk, mixing well. Add the lemon juice and vanilla. Pour into the pie shell and sprinkle nutmeg on top.

Place in center of 425-degree oven for 10 minutes. Lower heat to 350 degrees and continue to bake for 35 minutes. Serve at room temperature.

May top with whipped cream.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 02/26/2020

Print Headline: Recipes

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT