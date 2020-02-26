Old South Buttermilk Pie
Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce
1 1/2 c. sugar
3 Tbsp. flour
2 eggs, well beaten
1 stick butter, melted
1 c. buttermilk
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla
nutmeg
1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell, chilled
Combine flour and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Add the beaten eggs; stir in butter and buttermilk, mixing well. Add the lemon juice and vanilla. Pour into the pie shell and sprinkle nutmeg on top.
Place in center of 425-degree oven for 10 minutes. Lower heat to 350 degrees and continue to bake for 35 minutes. Serve at room temperature.
May top with whipped cream.
