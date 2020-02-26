Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus February 26, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, March 2

Breakfast: Egg & cheese croissant diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Meal prices

Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20

Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

Lunch: Chicken pot pie, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or breaded chicken drumstick

Tuesday, March 3

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Nachos w/ground beef, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken tenders

Wednesday, March 4

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety

Thursday, March 5

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, Mandarin orange or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito w/cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or beef tamale pie

Friday, March 6

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or spicy chicken

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 02/26/2020

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

