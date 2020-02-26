Monday, March 2
Breakfast: Egg & cheese croissant diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.75
Lunch: Chicken pot pie, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or breaded chicken drumstick
Tuesday, March 3
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Nachos w/ground beef, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken tenders
Wednesday, March 4
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety
Thursday, March 5
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, Mandarin orange or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito w/cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or beef tamale pie
Friday, March 6
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or spicy chicken
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus