James Wayne McCoy

James Wayne McCoy, 82, of Pea Ridge, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Circle of Life in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Cheyenne, Wyo., to James Faye McCoy and Unice Evans McCoy.

He married Della Mae Drymon June 28, 1958. He was a delivery driver and retired from NWA Paper Company in Springdale after 32 years.

He loved to hunt, creek and river fish at War Eagle Bridge. He was a jokester, loved telling jokes, talking and he never met a stranger. He collected guns, enjoyed shooting and checking on the home place in Clifty, Ark. He also enjoyed playing Power Ball. He went to school in Lonestar, Ark., near Hindsville and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Della Mae McCoy, Feb. 15, 2016; two sisters, Lois Ann McKeon and Betty McCoy; and one brother, J.R. McCoy.

Survivors are two daughters, Gail Robinson and husband Rick of Pea Ridge and Joyce Cunningham and husband David of Siloam Springs; one son, Darryl McCoy of Rogers; five grandchildren, Brady Sanders, ZBow Sanders, Tyler Robinson, Austin McCoy and Mandy Cooper; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Frisco Springs Cemetery in Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Donald Gene Whitson

Donald Gene Whitson, 57, of Garfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in his home. He was born Jan. 15, 1963, in El Dorado, Kan., to Edgar J. Whitson and Mary E. Combs.

Donald (Donnie) was a master craftsman of anything made of wood. He could build a house, beautiful furniture, handmade bows or a chicken pen. He was talented and skillful in creating anything that solved a problem. He was a lover of living in the country and being at home with Melaney and his pets, including his chickens. He was a rescuer, gentleman farmer, fisherman, gardener, awesome cook, and had an eagle eye for shooting a target with a gun or a bow.

He was proud of his kids and considered them his best accomplishment. He loved deeply and quietly and shed many tears about life's disappointments even when it was because of his own limitations. His heart was as big as the moon but he didn't always know when and how to share it.

He believed in God and knew he would see his Dad and Mom again and they would be on a bass boat catching fish. Donnie will be our guardian angel for those of us left behind, especially his grandkids.

Thank you for making this little world a more interesting place to live and love. You will be sadly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his partner of 10 years, Melaney Matthis of the home; one son, Daniel Whitson and wife Aubrey of Fayetteville; one daughter, Amanda Williams of Pea Ridge; two brothers, Eddie Whitson of Towanda, Kan., and Jerald "Chink" Whitson of Wichita, Kan.; one sister, Annetta Bethel of Wichita; and five grandchildren, Tucker Whitson, Colton Davidson, Mason Williams, Jett Whitson and Kyte Whitson.

A graveside service is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in Ruddick Cemetery in Garfield.

There is no visitation scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Obits on 02/26/2020