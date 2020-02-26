Adopting an ordinance to waive competitive bidding, city officials took the first step in purchasing new radios for city departments to enable them to continue to communicate after the county goes completely to Arkansas Wireless Information Network (AWIN).

Police Chief Lynn Hahn said he has been working with Benton County to understand the required hardware and software compatibility requirements and reviewed the pricing offered by Motorola to the city.

"The bids accepted by the county are lower than the state bids," Hahn told city officials. "In order to take advantage of those, we have to waive competitive bidding."

With the addition of a $5,000 grant from Walmart Neighborhood Market, Hahn said the city's cost for the radios will be $102,937.80 to be paid in annual payments of $19,000.

"We're going to have to have them," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. "It's just one of those things. Let's get it done now and get them all ordered and get them here."

Council members also approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a lease agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc. to purchase the radios. There will be 41 radios purchased -- 18 for the Police Department, 20 for the Fire Department and three for City Hall. There will also be 28 mobile radios -- eight for the Fire Department and 20 for the Police Department.

Fire Chief Jack Wassman received permission to apply for a grant to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus.

"We're working diligently on this," Wassman said, explaining that the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, administered by FEMA focuses on life-safety equipment and is specifically for volunteer and combination departments. "We feel very strongly that we have a good possibility of getting it."

Wassman said that of the 24 SCBAs owned by the department, 21 are due to expire the end of this month.

In addition, he said he is researching the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program (SAFER) by FEMA to see how to make the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department into a full-time department.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a resolution support the Black Hills extension project which involves Black Hills enlarging the gas line between Bentonville and Pea Ridge preparing for the anticipated growth; and

• Announced the annual spring clean up will be held April 1-4.

