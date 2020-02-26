Photograph submitted Tyler Cray was named the 2019 Firefighter of the Year for Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department. Cray has been with NEBCO since 2011. "We appreciate Tyler and all he does for NEBCO as well as his community," Fire Chief Rob Taylor said.
Photograph submitted
Print Headline: NEBCO firefighter of the year named
