Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
NEBCO firefighter of the year named February 26, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photograph submitted Tyler Cray was named the 2019 Firefighter of the Year for Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department. Cray has been with NEBCO since 2011. "We appreciate Tyler and all he does for NEBCO as well as his community," Fire Chief Rob Taylor said.

Photograph submitted

Tyler Cray was named the 2019 Firefighter of the Year for Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department. Cray has been with NEBCO since 2011. "We appreciate Tyler and all he does for NEBCO as well as his community," Fire Chief Rob Taylor said.

General News on 02/26/2020

Print Headline: NEBCO firefighter of the year named

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT