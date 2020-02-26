Enterprise-Leader photograph by Mark Humphrey Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk Blakelee Winn (No. 22) and the Gravette Lady Lions tipped off the final day of the 4A-1 District basketball tournament at Prairie Grove Saturday, Feb. 22. The Lady Blackhawks defeated the Lady Lions, 35-21, to claim third place. Both teams advance to this week's 4A North Regional at Berryville.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Lady Blackhawks met the Gravette Lady Lions in the District 4A-1 consolation game Saturday, which became a survival contest won by the Lady 'Hawks, 35-21.

Pea Ridge connected on 20-of-26 free throws compared to an 11-of-23 performance at the charity stripe by Gravette. That was the difference as the teams combined to make only 12 field goals.

Pea Ridge's junior Blakelee Winn made the first 3-pointer by either team in the game giving the Lady Blackhawks a 19-14 lead with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Up to that point no more than 2 points separated the teams. A minute and 15 seconds later Winn asserted herself driving, scoring and drawing a foul. Her 3-point play extended Pea Ridge's lead to 22-14.

Gravette couldn't buy a bucket and Pea Ridge steadily pulled away at the free throw line.

The game started slowly. Neither squad found the bucket much in the first quarter. Pea Ridge got a pair of free throws by sophomore Lauren Wright while Gravette got a driving layup from Kaylan Chilton and a Mallory Smith free throw. The 3-2 score favored the Lady Lions at the end of the period.

Pea Ridge's legs looked tired from playing their fourth game since Monday. Their 3-point shots were off. Gravette also appeared wearied by the grind of four games in five days and the emotional toll of playing without star Shylee Morrison injured in Thursday's semifinal against Harrison. Both teams missed a number of shots around the basket and nobody hit a 3-pointer.

Fatigue affected free throw shooting which was subpar in the first half. Pea Ridge was 6-for-10 while Gravette was also 6-for-10. The game was tied 10-10 at halftime.

The Lady Blackhawks switched into a 3-2 zone. Gravette took a 14-12 lead with Gabbi Scott sinking a pair of technical foul free throws at the 3:29 mark. The technical came during a dead ball and eliminated a jump-ball alternate-possession.

Pea Ridge earned a tie off junior Aidan Dayberry's driving basket but had a go-ahead basket by Winn on a fast-break taken away by a charging turnover. The Lady Blackhawks and Lady Lions were tied 14-14 going into the fourth quarter when most of the points were generated.

Pea Ridge outscored Gravette, 21-7, in the fourth, mostly from the free throw line.

Winn led all scorers with 13 points for Pea Ridge. Both teams advance to this week's 4A North Regional at Berryville.

Pea Ridge 35, Gravette 21

Gravette^3^7^4^7^--^21

Pea Ridge^2^8^4^21^--^35

Pea Ridge (16-7, 3-6): Blakelee Winn 4 4-7 13, Aidan Dayberry 1 7-9 9, Lauren Wright 0 6-6 6, Hayley West 1 1-2 3, Allisa Short 0 2-2 2, Sidney Spears 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 20-26 39.

3-Point Goals -- Pea Ridge 1 (Winn).

Sports on 02/26/2020