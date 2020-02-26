Enterprise-Leader photograph by Mark Humphrey Pea Ridge senior Allisa Short (No. 23) passed to a wide-open Ravin Cawthon (No. 10) after catching a lob over the top of Berryville's defense on the right low-block. Pea Ridge defeated Berryville, 52-51, in overtime during a District 4-1 girls basketball quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 19.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge avoided elimination by squeeking past Berryville, 52-51, in overtime at the District 4A-1 tournament Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Twice the Lady Blackhawks held off Berryville when the Lady Bobcats had opportunity to take the lead in crunch time.

Berryville senior Lexy Anderson drove to the basket and missed a hotly-contested shot in the final seconds of overtime with Pea Ridge's Ravin Cawthon clearing the defensive rebound and finding an outlet down-court which allowed time to expire. As a result, Pea Ridge emerged with a 1-point victory securing a spot in this week's 4A North Regional hosted by Berryville.

That wasn't the only potential season-ending bullet they dodged.

Berryville's Kelsey Smith missed a free throw on a 3-point play opportunity with 1:15 remaining in regulation. Her layup off a steal by Anderson in the full-court press tied the game at 45-45. Anderson stole the ball, penetrated the Lady Blackhawk defense, and passed to Smith, who was fouled while making the lay-up. The 'and-one' free throw would have put Berryville ahead.

Instead Pea Ridge was able to hold for the last shot and milked the clock playing conservatively content to go into overtime as long as Berryville didn't get another chance to score. Blakelee Winn's long-range 3-point attempt came from just inside the half-court line and fell well short as the horn sounded ending regulation.

Lady Blackhawk coach Heath Neal set up a play during a time-out early in the fourth quarter which loomed large in the outcome. Berryville had just closed to within 39-35 on sophomore Faith Kelley's 3-pointer. The Lady Blackhawks looked tentative running their offense so Neal called time-out to settle them down in the huddle.

The play called for patience and was well-executed with a pass down from the guard at the top-of-the-key to the low block on the right side. As Berryville reacted Ravin Cawthorn slipped open on the left side of the rim, took a pass and laid the ball in for a 41-35 Pea Ridge lead at the 6:13 mark.

Two more swing plays turned Pea Ridge's way and helped circumvent Berryville's relentless full-court pressure and offensive surge. Lady Bobcat 6-0 center Jordan Estepp yanked down an offensive rebound, but Pea Ridge managed to get a held-ball called without a foul while desperately clawing at the ball.

Less than a minute later Berryville had the numbers on a fast-break but lost the ball out-of-bounds when they would have had a lay-up. Cawthon then drove the lane and scored stretching the Lady Blackhawk lead to 8, at 43-35.

Lauren Wright led a quartet of Pea Ridge players in double-figures with 15 points while Winn added 14, Cawthon had 13 and Aidan Dayberry, 10.

Pea Ridge made nine 3-pointers while Berryville was good on 10 treys.

Pea Ridge 52, Berryville 51 (Overtime)

Pea Ridge^14^11^14^6^7^--^52

Berryville^13^10^9^13^6--^51

Pea Ridge (21-7): Lauren Wright 5 2-3 15, Blakelee Winn 5 1-2 14, Ravin Cawthon 5 2-2 13, Aidan Dayberry 3 2-2 10. Totals 18 7-9 52.

3-point Goals -- Pea Ridge -- 9 (Winn 3, Wright 3, Dayberry 2, Cawthorn).

