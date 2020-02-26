Pea Ridge Historical Society will hold History Day from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Heritage Building in downtown Pea Ridge.

"We will be recording stories from folks who have lived in Pea Ridge for a long time, with the emphasis being on people age 80 and over," Durand said, adding that some older folks are not able to get out to go to the Heritage Building and Historical Society members will be glad to get to their residences to record them.

Wanda Roe, 99, will be a special guest.

The public is invited to attend and be recorded or just visit with neighbors and friends.

Refreshments will be served.

For information, contact Historical Society officers Durand, Margaret Cheek or Jerry Nichols.

