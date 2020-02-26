Stitched With Love

Stitched with Love had its monthly meeting Jan. 21st, 2020, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church (basement).

There were 16 members present; several other members had obligations, and some of the members who had not been able to attend due to sickness were welcomed back.

Club members were running low on quilt kits for members to take home and sew, so they cut two rolls of batting which amounted to 84 quilt kits. Some ladies like to have extra kits on hand just in case the weather is too bad to make it to the meeting.

After cutting the quilt kits and refreshments, members had a short business meeting discussing all of the project totals, donations and sales through 2019. With everyone's help, club members have accomplished many of their goals they established.

"I want to give congratulations to all of our members who help sew the quilts for the seriously ill children," Cinda Woolridge said. "Thank you for your time and dedication. We hear 'Thank You' from the hospitals telling us how appreciative they are for what we do to give comfort to a child in need."

The next SWL meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 9:30 a.m. in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church (basement), 1300 N. Davis St. Pea Ridge.

"We look forward to having individuals to come and see what a great organization we are and what we do for the community," Wooldridge said.

For information call Linda 479-531-5381 or Cinda 479-644-9760.

Community on 02/26/2020