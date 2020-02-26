Having to wait until the fourth day of the 4A-1 district tournament to start play, the boys from the Ridge displayed a little rust in the beginning but caught fire to race to a 4A-1 District Tournament Championship in fine fashion. The Hawks inched ahead of host Prairie Grove, gradually building a commanding lead to eventually win 40-28, then they came out on fire in the finals to blow past Berryville 68-56 in the finals to grab a No. 1 seed for the regionals.

"We came out and competed well, shared the ball very well, and played a great all around game." coach Trent Loyd said. "We were clicking on all cylinders and played well as a team."

Pea Ridge 68, Berryville 56 Berryville^8^18^13^17 — 56 Pea Ridge^23^11^23^11 — 68 Pea Ridge (22-4): Brandon Whatley 18, Noah Peterson 18, Hunter Rains 13, Wes Wales 12, Greydon Edwards 5, Jared Brewer 2. Berryville (19-11): Kade Davidson 15, Weston Teague 13, J.D. Smith 9, Landon Chester 9, Scot Lucas 6, Chris Lehr 2, Trenton Hutchinson 2.

Berryville's Bobcats were thunderstruck in the first period when the hot shooting Hawks buried them under a flurry of deep shots and layups.

The Hawks' Wes Wales started things rolling with a layup seconds into the contest. Berryville answered but Brandon Whatley ripped a trey from the corner for a 5-2 lead early. The Bobcats got another 2-pointer in response but Noah Peterson hit his first trey for a 8-4 lead. Hunter Rains traded layups with the 'Cats as the score was 10-6 midway in the quarter.

Whatley then buried another trey with Rains throwing in one of his own and suddenly the Hawks were up by 10, 16-6 with about 2 minutes left in the quarter. Greydon Edwards ripped a free throw with Rains scoring off a rebound to pump the lead to 19-6 with a minute to go. Berryville then scored underneath, but Whatley's heads up pass to Wales in the paint led to a score with Rains' layup in the closing seconds of the first quarter quieting the raucous Berryville crowd as Pea Ridge led 23-8.

Berryville scored the first three points of the second period but Peterson erased that good feeling with a trey to restore the Hawks' 15 point lead at 26-11. The 'Cats then dropped in a layup but Edwards scored on a rebound shot with Peterson driving in for a layup, adding a free throw on an ensuing foul, which inflated the lead to 31-13, an 18-point margin.

The Bobcats called time, and it helped as they promptly scored underneath then converted four of four free throws to slice the advantage to 31-19 with 3 minutes left in the half. Peterson's third trey shot temporarily stopped the rally as Pea Ridge led 34-19. However, the Bobcats scored the last 6 points of the quarter to narrow the gap to 34-25 by the break.

The Hawks sent the Bobcats reeling early in the third quarter, with Rains opening the scoring with a quick trey then seeing Peterson throwing s bullet pass to Wales than netted an easy basket inside putting the Hawks ahead by 14 leading 39-25. However, the Bobcats were rolling over as they hit their own trey and two free throws to get the lead back under 10 at 39-30.

A Whatley bucket and free throw along with a Wales' layup offset Berryville scores to bump the lead to 10, 44-34. Whatley then came up with a goal and free throw and after Rains threw a long looping pass to Wales than netted another score, the Pea Ridge faithful breathed a sigh of relief as Pea Ridge was on top leading 49-34 with 2 minutes left in the quarter.

Whatley's rebound score matched a Bobcat score, and after a 'Cat sank a deep trey, Whatley scored down low with Rains laying one off the glass for a 55-39 lead with less than a minute showing in the third. Jared Brewer's late trey before quarter's end seemed to seal the Bobcats' fate as the Hawk lead grew to 57-39.

Whatley's hook shot to start the final quarter sent the Hawks up by 20 over the Pirates, leading 59-39. Another Berryville score was quickly offset by another bucket by Peterson leaving the score at 61-41 with 5 minutes left in the game.

The next two minutes became a free throw shooting contest with the Bobcats out shooting the Hawks 8-5 from the line as Pea Ridge led 66-50. After Peterson's last score which came at the 2-minute mark, both teams subbed liberally for the rest of the game. This allowed the 'Cats to score the last 6 points and shave the final margin to 68-56.

Peterson and Whatley both led the scoring with 18 points each. Edwards had 14, Wales 11, Rains 5 and Brewer 2.

