Thursday, Feb. 20

6:20 p.m. Juan David Guerrero, 30, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts violation of conditions of release

Friday, Feb. 21

10:21 a.m. Lyle Russell White, 42, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Correction, felony parole violation; accomplice theft of property - motor vehicle

1:40 p.m. Matthew Alan Ferry, 26, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, felony aggravated assault on family or household member; fleeing on foot; felony second-degree battery

Saturday, Feb. 22

2:34 a.m. Jeffrey John Ferris, 53, Gateway, by BCSO, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; felony possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine/cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance Sch. I, II; revoke of suspended sentence or probation from Benton County; contempt from Bella Vista

3:22 a.m. Michelle Renee Millhollon, 52, Garfield, by BCSO, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a controlled substance Sch. I, II; possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine/cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; revoke of suspended sentence or probation

8:47 a.m. Lisa Marie Cornelius, 46, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear from Rogers; two failure to appear from Springdale

5:23 p.m. Jade Summer Erwin, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on family or household member; resisting arrest

Sunday, Feb. 23

8:37 p.m. Jose Manuel Vasquez, 26, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Monday, Feb. 24

6:06 a.m. Aaron L. Gilbert, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, DWI; careless driving

1:19 p.m. Shelby Roye Lazar, 18, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear from Rogers

6:49 p.m. Randall Alan Melton II, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear

General News on 02/26/2020