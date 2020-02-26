Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. February 26, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Medical, Walnut Hill Road

Monday, Feb. 17

Medical, Holt Drive

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Medical,Little Beaver Lane

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Friday, Feb. 21

Medical, Scenic Drive

Saturday, Feb. 22

Grass fire, 15025 White Fawn Dr.

Grass fire, 15314 Battlefield Rd.

Smoke investigation, 18338 Post Ranch Rd.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Structure fire, assist LFFD, 2900 N. Dixieland Rd.

Fire investigation, 13124 Scenic Dr.

Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 190 Wade Lane

Medical, Indian Hills Boulevard

Medical, Radar Road

Medical, Landers Road

