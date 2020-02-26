Sunday, Feb. 16
Medical, Walnut Hill Road
Monday, Feb. 17
Medical, Holt Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Medical,Little Beaver Lane
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Friday, Feb. 21
Medical, Scenic Drive
Saturday, Feb. 22
Grass fire, 15025 White Fawn Dr.
Grass fire, 15314 Battlefield Rd.
Smoke investigation, 18338 Post Ranch Rd.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Structure fire, assist LFFD, 2900 N. Dixieland Rd.
Fire investigation, 13124 Scenic Dr.
Fire alarm, assist PRFD, 190 Wade Lane
Medical, Indian Hills Boulevard
Medical, Radar Road
Medical, Landers RoadGeneral News on 02/26/2020
