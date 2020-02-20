BENTONVILLE -- Four people have been arrested in connection with conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine into the Benton County Jail.

Clinton Dees, 44, of Pea Ridge; Daniel Pautlitz, 32, of Rogers; Abigail Pitcock, 21, of Siloam Springs; and Harrison White, 28, of Siloam Springs, were all arrested in connection with felony charges after meth was found in a public restroom at the jail.

The investigation began Jan. 24 after a deputy cleaning a public restroom found a small bag containing 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A source later told a jail official Pautlitz, who was an inmate, was overheard worrying about narcotics being found. The source also said Pautlitz was making phone calls about getting drugs. The source said the transactions involved Dees, according to the affidavit.

The jail official listened to the recording of a Jan. 5 call Dees made to White. Dees, who's also an inmate, told Pitcock in the call "to get the stuff" and put it in the women's bathroom and place "the stuff" in the toilet paper holder, according to the affidavit.

The jail official made the staff aware of a possible meth drop in the bathroom near the public lobby. A jail deputy checking the restroom Feb. 2 found 11 grams of the drug hidden in the restroom, according to the affidavit.

White and Pitcock were each being held Tuesday in the jail on $25,000 bonds. Dees and Pautlitz were being held on $50,000 bonds.

Their arraignments are scheduled for March 16 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

