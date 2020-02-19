TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk Phillip Brown was joined by parents Shannon and Lindsey Brown Jr. and coaches Cody Alexander, Asa Poteete and Stephen Neal in celebration of his signing to play football for Lyon College on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Citing each student athlete as an excellent role model for the younger students and athletes, head football coach Stephen Neal introduced Phillip Brown, Hunter Rains and Brayden Ralph during a ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 5, during which each athlete signed a letter of intent to play football in college.

"They've done a fantastic job -- they and their families -- of representing us for the number of years," Neal said. "If you want to be this, this is what it looks like."

Introducing Phillip Brown, who signed with Lyon College, Neal said: "Phillip is a three-year starter for us. He was voted as all conference; he was voted team captain ... and it's not just Phillip on the field. What's most impressive is Philip off the field -- with what he has done with our Blackhawk aid, our community service with the number of volunteer hours that he put in and a 4.3 GPA."

"You are the epitome of what a football player and a student athlete is supposed to be," Neal said.

Brown said it's a great opportunity knowing that I can get my degree and the coaches will push me to the best of my ability. He hopes to major in engineering. He hopes to get a bachelors in mathematics and minor in physics. He said he is grateful for character lessons and overall lessons in "being a better man."

Neal said Hunter Rains, who signed with McPherson College in Kansas, is a great example for the program as far as "work effort ... absolute raw passion ... toward the football program, toward the basketball program, toward this community, toward the school."

Neal said Rains was voted all conference, too.

Rains said he plans to major in marketing. "I think it's awesome," he said, adding that he's glad that he'll be able to play football while pursuing his education.

"He has had a tremendous senior year and overcame a lot of obstacles ... besides the fact of his speed, his size... Hunter was able to overcome those and beat the skeptics... because of the amount of raw passion this young man plays with," he said.

Introducing Brayden Ralph, a two-year starter, Neal related a story remembering when, two years ago, when Ralph was a sophomore, and the football team was in the semi-finals, Neal said he "kept getting irritated, really, really mad" at the defense because there was a sophomore wide receiver who kept catching every football that came near him.

"He did a tremendous job for us. He's a tremendous example for us with his passion for the game," Neal said.

Ralph said he plans to major in business. He said he's grateful for his family, coaches and teammates.

