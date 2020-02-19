We seem to be coming up with new ways to buy things these days.

At times I have wondered if some of the old ways of buying things were about to be phased out. Some time ago I was buying a gift for my wife, and everything went fine until I started to write my check for payment.

Then they said that they don't take checks. I know that some businesses run into the problem of hot checks often, and that it is a source of serious loss to them, but I always assumed that when they went to handling checks electronically, with payment on the spot, that that provided them the needed safety. Not so in this case; they just didn't take checks. So, I resorted to my trusty credit card, which I always assume has its own vulnerabilities, especially for me. A credit card is a handy way to sort of pay, and sort of wait to pay. Eventually you have to pay. In my case at least, the credit card people still take checks. For those of us who are a few years old, we recall when there weren't things like credit cards, or debit cards, or ATMs, or reverse mortgages, or other things like that to help you spend money and stay in debt.

I notice that buying online is becoming a really big thing. Not only is buying from Amazon a big thing, but even Walmart has set up places where you can go pick up your stuff after you do your transaction online.

Back in the day, we didn't have computers and online transactions, but we did have mail order. Mail order was even handier. You didn't even have to go to the pickup location. You just waited for you packages to come in the mail. And sometimes if the packages were too big for your mailbox the mailman brought them right to your front door.

I notice too that some of the stores are setting up stations where you check yourself out. I guess that means no more dealing with real people clerks. Some people seem to like doing things that way. Not me. I like to go up to a counter with a person standing behind it who says "Hello, how are you today?" Then they count up how much I owe, take my payment, and we wish one another a good day! I still think that is the way to do business. But now the banks have taken to closing their lobbies on Saturday mornings, but keeping the drive-through open. I guess that saves money, in that they can let some people have the day off and turn some of the lights off, but I still like to do my banking with a teller working behind a counter in the lobby of a bank building.

While I am noticing, I have to mention the new way of buying a car. On TV, Carvana and VROOM are encouraging us to ditch the old way and go for the new way of buying a car entirely online. It's so easy. You just look up the car you want on your smart phone, touch the screen to select the perfect car, and touch the screen again to BUY IT; and that's it! There's no haggling with salesmen or sales managers, you just pick your car, pay what they say, and go pick up your car at the car vending machine. Well, you can still have them bring it to you.

I think I will just keep my old car a little longer. Now they are coming up with a way for you to sell your old car online. You just punch in a bit of information about your old car's year and mileage, and the system calculates what they will pay you, and they bring out the truck, pay you what they said, and pick up your car. It's so simple and easy. And, evidently (as we see on TV) when you buy it online you will be especially thrilled when you see your new car for the first time.

Actually, when they lay me to rest someday, I want them to be able to say that Jerry never ever bought a car online, and never ever sold a car online. Well, he did buy a book online one time. It was an old book, published in the 1930s, and the only way he could get it was to buy through Amazon. Sometimes we almost have to step out of our usual mold.

I'm remembering when, in the 1940s and 1950s, Burger Motor Company would sell you a new Chevrolet car or pickup truck and as part of the deal they would take a few cows in trade, rather than cash or check. In 1956, we bought a new red and white 1956 Chevy, and my Dad traded Mr. Burger three cows as part of the deal. I guess that kind of buying has been phased out! I don't hear anyone describing how many cows they traded for their new car, or even their new farm truck!

Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge, is an award-winning columnist, and a retired Methodist minister with a passion for history. He is vice president of the Pea Ridge Historical Society.

