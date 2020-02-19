Prekindergarten Registration

Pea Ridge Pre-K registration for the 2020-2021 school year will be held Friday, March 20, in the Pea Ridge School District Administration office located at 979 Weston St. Doors will open at 7 a.m.

A grant through the Endeavor Foundation will provide funding for 20 children to attend at no cost. Children who attend through the grant must meet Arkansas Better Chance (ABC) criteria to qualify for these spots. There are 20 tuition-based spots available and have no restrictions to apply.

Students must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020, in order to be eligible for enrollment. A student will not be enrolled until all of the following documents have been submitted (with a complete application) and have received a phone call from the Pre-K staff confirming that the application process is complete:

• A copy of Birth Certificate OR an official hospital record with date of birth listed

• 4-year-old Health Screening (if your child has not had his/her 4-year-old screening yet, bring in his/her 3-year-old screening)

• Social Security Card

• Updated Immunization Card

ABC applicants must provide Income Verification (W2s, tax returns, 30 days of current pay check stubs, or notarized statement of no earned income) for each caregiver listed.

Applications will be accepted upon a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications may be printed from the Pea Ridge School District website or picked up at the Pre-K, Primary, Intermediate or District Administration offices. For information, call Katie Rhine, Pea Ridge Pre-K Director, at 800-451-0608.

Kindergarten registration

Pea Ridge Primary School registration for the 2020/2021 school year for Kindergarten students will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20.

There will also be an early kindergarten registration held from 12:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

Students entering kindergarten for the 2020/2021 school year must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2020, according to Arkansas State law.

PLEASE NOTE: Persons may come by the Primary School office and pick up a registration packet to fill out starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, however packets will not be accepted until all of the following documents have been presented to the school:

• Proof of Physical (filled out by your physician) or signed exemption form (available at registration);

• Proof of birth date: One of the following documents may be used to indicate the child's age: Birth certificate, statement by local registrar or county recorder certifying the child's date of birth, attested baptismal certificate, passport, affidavit of date and place of birth by child's parent or guardian, previous school records, or U.S. military identification.

• Updated Immunization Record;

The immunization requirements for kindergarten enrollment are:

^^4 DTaP (with at least one dose on/after fourth birthday);

^^3 Polio (with at least one dose on/after fourth birthday);

^^2 MMRs (dose must be on/after first birthday and second at least 28 days after first dose);;

^^3 Hepatitis B (The third dose needs to be after 6 months of age);

^^1 Hepatitis A (On/after first birthday);

^^2 Varicella (dose must be on/after first birthday. The second dose needs to be at least 28 days after dose 1. History only from physician/health care professional will be accepted in lieu of vaccination).

* In lieu of vaccination, we must have proof of a filed exemption paper for the 2019/20 school year.

• Social Security Card

• Proof of Residency in Pea Ridge School District: A current utility bill (water, electric, or Ark. Western Gas accepted) or real estate tax receipt showing parents' name and 911 addresses. The following will not be accepted: P.O. Box number, personal property tax receipt, or a utility bill that is past due or subject to disconnect.

For information, call Jenniffer Jacobs, Pea Ridge Primary registrar at 800-451-5395.

