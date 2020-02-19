RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 8

Thursday, Feb. 19, 1970

Mayor Jack Musteen has been officially notified the Pea Ridge fire insurance rates are to be reduced.

Fred McKinney was appointed Pea Ridge City Recorder Thursday night by the City Council to complete the unfilled term of Alva Lee Johnson, who resigned last month as he moved outside the city limits. McKinney, president of the Chamber of Commerce, is a former mayor and former city recorder.

A delegation of interested young Pea Ridge men attended Thursday night's Pea Ridge City Council meeting to formally protest the anticipated action of the Council on the proposed tax reappraisal here.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 1980

Questioned by members of the Pea Ridge City Council in their session Thursday night, water/wastewater superintendent Charles Hardy answered that the city's sewer construction contracts could be let early in July. Mayor Lester Hall noted that a time limit had been set on the $50,000 grant from the local services office, State of Arkansas.

Every Saturday night a group of musicians get together and play country western, gospel and bluegrass music out at the Shady Grove community building, formerly the Shady Grove (Scud) School.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 25 No. 8

Thursday, Feb. 22, 1990

The Pea Ridge City Council voted to establish with the city of Lowell a municipal court although the Benton County Quorum Court will probably not help fund the court.

A Mulberry couple has joined the staff of Oak Ridge Retirement Lodge as resident managers, owner Larry Goins announced. Sammie and Junior Battles, who held a similar position with Goins at a retirement lodge in Mulberry, are already on staff at Oak Ridge Lodge.

Pea Ridge deputy Marshal Bob Olson estimated damage to the Hiland Dairy truck driven by Raymond Slaughter of Fayetteville at $15,000 after it wrecked in a rain storm on South Curtis Avenue.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2000

At a cost of $67,865, the Pea Ridge City Council purchased a ambulance at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15, from Emergency Services Supply. The 2000 model diesel Ford E350 will house a 2000 Medico Modular Type III ambulance conversion. Ambulance Service director Bob Kitterman reviewed the bids with Mayor Jackie Crabtree and recommended the lower bid.

The Garfield Planning Commission approved a scaled-down Arvest bank sign at its meeting last Thursday. The sign is to be placed in front of the old post office building which has been converted to a community building by the bank and houses an automatic teller machine.

AVOCA -- About 50 history buffs and re-enactors gathered last Saturday to pay tribute at the site of the first Civil War skirmish to be fought entirely in the state of Arkansas. What has been called a "rear guard action" and a "right brisk skirmish" on a little-known piece of ground called Dunagin's Farm near North Old Wire Road, became pivotal in the chain of events that led to the Battle of Pea Ridge more than two weeks later.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010

GARFIELD -- A runner enjoying the sunny, spring-like weather Wednesday on Sugar Creek Road gave a friendly wave. Seasons were changing and new life appeared to be just around the corner. But, in reality, just around the corner on this dirt road was death. The runner was forced to turn around when he met Benton County Deputy Clifford Burton manning the road in the area where deputies were investigating a shallow grave where two bodies lay.

Nearly speechless, Shirley and Rogers Harris smiled as they were applauded by more than a dozen volunteer firefighters, city department heads and officials and City Council members for their many years of service to the city of Pea Ridge. The couple retired this year when the Ambulance and Fire departments merged. Roger Harris said he began working in 1958 when patients were transported n the back of the hearse owned by Sisco Funeral Home.

One museum cleaned out its old display cases, preparing room for new cases. Another welcomed the old display cases as new-found treasurers. When the Pea Ridge Historical Museum reopens its doors March 6, there will be a new look thanks to the cases donated by the Pea Ridge National Military Park museum.

