Pea Ridge Schools Menus February 19, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Meal prices

Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20

Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk variety

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, potato rounds, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk variety

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin & yogurt tube, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety

Thursday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, craisins or fresh fruit, milk variety

Friday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk variety

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 02/19/2020

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

