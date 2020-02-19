Monday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.75
Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk variety
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, potato rounds, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk variety
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin & yogurt tube, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety
Thursday, Feb. 27
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, craisins or fresh fruit, milk variety
Friday, Feb. 28
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk variety
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 02/19/2020
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus