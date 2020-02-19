This might be construed as an endorsement for keeping the daily print version of the Northwest Edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. In our household of retired, not very computer savvy adults, we find we are reading different sections of the paper at the same time. That might be a serious challenge using an iPad. Anyway that doesn't really have much to do with the article.

Recently a Bella Vista resident (Donna Hutchinson) wrote a Letter to the Editor expressing support for one of the Justice of the Peace candidates for her district. The point that got my attention was the way the candidate viewed one of the very big questions facing Benton County at this time -- a new facility for the county's courts. He suggested simply putting a Criminal Courts Building out by the jail and the Civil Courts downtown. This is almost too logical since the movement of jail inmates is a major issue where public safety is concerned. No doubt there are some who would prefer all the courts be in one building. If, however, you consider all the advantages to the "divided" suggestion, it has remarkable possibilities for people who are attending criminal courts. Taking a group of people away from an already crowded downtown shouldn't be the economic end of the businesses there.

Having lived in large downtown areas of Milwaukee and Detroit where I was involved with the legal system, the congestion just gets worse as the area grows We are still at the point where these discussions can be made with an eye to the the future and recognize the needs of the individuals who use the services of the different courts.

What really impressed me, however, was the creative thinking of the candidate -- Joseph Bollinger -- who was proposing the idea. He was kind enough to meet me and graciously helped me understand the difference in campaigning today and how we did it 20 plus years ago.

Mr. Bollinger had nothing to gain from taking time to meet with me. He represents a part of Bella Vista and I am a resident in Pea Ridge. In fact, when he and I met, I didn't know who the candidates for my district were. Today social media plays a big part in campaigns from local races to the presidency. Some areas of any district probably never meet the candidates face-to-face because there are few who go door-to-door.

To say it was refreshing to have a candidate from another district spend time explaining a rather creative idea was most welcome. It tells me Mr. Bollinger would serve his constituents well if elected and I would certainly vote for him if he represented our district. Having served six years on the Quorum Court myself, his qualifications certainly coincide with my expectations for members.

Hopefully the readers of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette who read Ms. Hutchinson's letter will agree about the possibilities for the divided Court's Building and at the very least discuss it with the Justice of the Peace candidates for their area.

•••

Editor's note: Leo Lynch, an award-winning columnist, is a native of Benton County and has deep roots in northwest Arkansas. The opinions expressed are those of the author. He is a retired industrial engineer and former Justice of the Peace.

Editorial on 02/19/2020