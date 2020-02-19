Monday, Feb. 10
Medical, Landers Road
Smoke investigation 14101 E. Ark. Hwy. 72
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Medical, Cavewood Road
Fire alarm 10380 Country Lane
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62
Thursday, Feb. 13
Structure fire, 16038 N. Old Wire Rd.
Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62
Structure fire, 183 Hallack Lane
Structure fire, 3202 N. Dixieland Rd.
Friday, Feb. 14
Medical, Scenic Drive
Grass fire, 223 Old Wire Rd.
Medical, North Airport Loop
Medical, Holt Drive
Medical, East Orchard Street
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62
Grass fire, Mornings Mist and East High Meadows Drive
Saturday, Feb. 15
Medical, Holt Drive
Structure fire, 15353 Markey Lane
Sunday, Feb. 16
Medical, Elkhorn DriveGeneral News on 02/19/2020
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
