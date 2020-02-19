Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. February 19, 2020

Monday, Feb. 10

Medical, Landers Road

Smoke investigation 14101 E. Ark. Hwy. 72

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Medical, Cavewood Road

Fire alarm 10380 Country Lane

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Thursday, Feb. 13

Structure fire, 16038 N. Old Wire Rd.

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Structure fire, 183 Hallack Lane

Structure fire, 3202 N. Dixieland Rd.

Friday, Feb. 14

Medical, Scenic Drive

Grass fire, 223 Old Wire Rd.

Medical, North Airport Loop

Medical, Holt Drive

Medical, East Orchard Street

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Grass fire, Mornings Mist and East High Meadows Drive

Saturday, Feb. 15

Medical, Holt Drive

Structure fire, 15353 Markey Lane

Sunday, Feb. 16

Medical, Elkhorn Drive

General News on 02/19/2020

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

