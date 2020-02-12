Sign in
Shiloh Museum February 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

EVENTS

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

118 W. Johnson Ave.

Springdale, AR 72764

Shiloh Meeting Hall

121 W. Huntsville Ave

Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue

479-750-8165

shilohmuseum.org

Kids of all ages are invited to put on their dancing shoes and learn some easy and fun social dances from the 1800s at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Ozark Pottery Makers

Lawrence McElroy, curator of the Historic Cane Hill Museum, will explore the history of regional pottery-making in a program entitled, "Men of Earth: Nineteenth Century Potters of Northwest Arkansas," at noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Community on 02/12/2020

Print Headline: Shiloh Museum

