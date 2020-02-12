Sign in
Recipes February 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Garden Chicken Pasta Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Megan Blevins

3 c. rotini pasta, cooked and drained

2 c. broccoli flowerets

1 1/2 c. three-cheese dressing

1 pkg. grilled chicken strips

1/2 c. chopped red pepper

1/2 c. chopped green pepper

1/2 c. onion slivers

Toss all ingredients and refrigerate. Yield: 10 cups.

