Garden Chicken Pasta Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Megan Blevins

Recipes to Remember

3 c. rotini pasta, cooked and drained

2 c. broccoli flowerets

1 1/2 c. three-cheese dressing

1 pkg. grilled chicken strips

1/2 c. chopped red pepper

1/2 c. chopped green pepper

1/2 c. onion slivers

Toss all ingredients and refrigerate. Yield: 10 cups.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 02/12/2020