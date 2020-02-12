Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus February 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

Presidents' Day

Meal prices

Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20

Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken fajitas with pepper & onions, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Breakfast: Whole-grain waffle, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk variety

Thursday, Feb. 20

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: BBQ teriyaki chicken, fried rice/egg roll, steamed broccoli, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk variety

Friday, Feb. 21

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk variety

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

