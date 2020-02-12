Monday, Feb. 17
Presidents' Day
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.75
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken fajitas with pepper & onions, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Breakfast: Whole-grain waffle, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk variety
Thursday, Feb. 20
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: BBQ teriyaki chicken, fried rice/egg roll, steamed broccoli, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk variety
Friday, Feb. 21
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk variety
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus