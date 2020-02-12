January 2020
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^0^0^0
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^6^4^6
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^21^12^21
Alarm^6^16^6
Animal bite^1^0^1
Animal call^19^29^19
Assault/ battery^0^2^0
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^5^1^5
Breaking or entering^1^1^1
Burglary^0^3^0
Business check^1^1^1
Civil call^19^25^19
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^2^2^2
Death investigation^0^1^0
Disturbance^8^14^8
Emergency message^0^3^0
Environmental^0^6^0
Extra patrol^1^3^1
Follow up^18^0^18
Fraud/forgery^5^5^5
Gun shots^0^3^0
Harassment/harassing communications^1^0^1
Investigation^10^3^10
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^2^0
Lost/found property^14^6^14
Missing person adult^0^13^0
Missing person juvenile^6^0^6
Motorist assist^11^1^11
MVC w/ entrapment^0^16^0
MVC w/ injury^5^2^5
MVC wo/ injury^9^5^9
Narcotics investigation^1^15^1
Noise complaint^1^1^1
Other^2^0^2
Overdose^0^0^0
Prowler^0^1^0
Public assist^18^18^18
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^15^3^15
Residential structure fire^0^0^0
Road hazard^2^0^2
Runaway^0^1^0
Sex offender investigation^1^27^1
Stolen vehicle^0^6^0
Suspicious circumstance^34^3^34
Theft^4^243^4
Threats^1^2^1
Traffic stop^301^0^301
Trespassing^2^0^2
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^4^0
Unlock^1^33^1
Warrant service/felony^1^9^1
Warrant service/misdemeanor^45^545^45
Welfare check^13^^13
Total^611^545^611
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^23^23
Citations-^13^13
Warnings-^1^1
Warrant arrests-^41^41
City ordinance-^2^2
Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^70^70
Warnings-^207^207
Verbal-^5^5
City ordinance-^2^2
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^6^6
Warrant arrests-^1^1
Total arrests^71^71
New cases^116^116
Traffic stops^295^295
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.