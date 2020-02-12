Nicholas Dale Echols

Nicholas Dale Echols, 33, of Rogers, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. He was born Feb. 9, 1986, in Gravette, Ark., to Christopher Dale Echols and Sharon Gail Cox.

He was a graduate of Rogers High School in 2004, and a heating and air contractor. He was an Iraq War veteran with the U.S. Marines, earning the Combat Action Medal, three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, three Certificates of Commendation (Indiviual Award), Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He lit up any room he walked into. He was the absolute life of the party. He sure knew how to throw a toga party or any party for that matter. Without a doubt, he was with his friends getting into trouble.

He married the love of his life June 3, 2019, after many years apart to his regret. He hit the jackpot when he finally realized how amazing Sam is.

Nick was the favorite. He was a true momma's boy, and was not afraid to admit it. He loved doing projects with his dad. Those two would build our momma's dreams. He also loved and enjoyed playing with his sons, daughter and nephews. If you know an Echols, you know we love animals. Nick would rescue all he could. It would mean a lot to his family if you rescued and animal in his name.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Thelma Potter (Echols); and maternal grandmother, Loretta Gabbard (Robinette).

Survivors are his wife Samantha Echols of the home; two sons, Carter Gabriel Echols of the home and Dominic Flowers of Rogers; a daughter, Scarlett Sage Echols of the home; parents, Christopher Dale Echols and Sharon Gail Cox of Rogers; two brothers, David Echols (Ashley) and Alexander Echols, all of Rogers; and two sisters, Veronica Garcia (Selso) of Pea Ridge, and Shylia Zamora (Israel) of Rogers,

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, before the service.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in Grace Hills Church in Bentonville.

Burial is scheduled in the VA National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for his children at the following: any Arvest Bank account # 33072681 or Sisco Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 54 Pea Ridge, Ar. 72751

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Bobbie Eiland

Bobbie Joan Eiland, 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in a local hospice facility. She was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Patmos, Ark., to Loyce and Minnie Blankenship.

She formerly owned and served as a waitress at the Snappy Service Café in Camden, Ark., and enjoyed working alongside her husband as managers at different campgrounds, including in Colorado. She was a cat person and loved the outdoors, enjoying such things as fishing and seeing various wildlife.

She loved people with a genuine love. She was the best granny ever and a proud matriarch of five generations. She knew and loved the Lord and was confident in her relationship with Him.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rufus Eiland; one son, Timothy Johnson; and one sister, Muriel Clark.

Survivors include two sons, Phillip Johnson of Texarkana, Texas, and Richard Johnson of Pea Ridge, Ark.; one daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Kevin Stafford of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, George and Twyla Blankenship of Texarkana, Texas; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three nieces and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in First Baptist Church Texarkana, in the atrium.

Entombment will follow at Chapelwood Mausoleum under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Online registration is at www.chapelwoodfuneralhome.com.

Robert Alan Sigafoos

Robert Alan Sigafoos, 96, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Willard Walker Hospice Home. He was born Oct. 14, 1923, in Philadelphia, Penn., to Dr. John W. Sigafoos and Ruth C. Sigafoos

He was raised in Doylestown, Penn., and graduated from Doylestown High School in 1941.

He earned B.A. and M.A. degrees from Penn State, and a Ph.D. in economics from Indiana University. In World War II, he served in the 111th Infantry Regiment in the Pacific as a rifleman and a field medic.

Professor Sigafoos spent 20 years in college teaching at Penn State, Drexel and the University of Memphis. He also served another 20 years as an economic consultant with Stanford Research Institute in California, Southwest Research Institute in Texas and Real Estate Research Corporation in Los Angeles. Prior to his retirement in 1985, he held the Fogelman Chair at the University of Memphis.

He was a well-known author. His best book is "Absolutely, Positively Overnight: The Federal Express Story."

In retirement, he turned to writing Civil War-based novels. Prior to moving to Fayetteville in 1998, he lived on Beaver Lake near Eureka Springs. He was active his entire life in the Democratic Party, and at one time served as an aide to Governor Adlai Stevenson of Illinois. In recent years, he was active with Pea Ridge Military Park Foundation, the Association for Beaver Lake Environment, and the Prairie Grove Battlefield Commission.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine McArthur Sigafoos; a daughter, Betsy Carrie of Mesa, Ariz.; a son, Robert J. Sigafoos of San Clemente, Calif.; a grandson, Grant R. Sigafoos of Dana Point, Calif.; a granddaughter, Colleen A. Sandic of Portland, Maine; and his much-loved feline, "Goldie Hawn."

No service is planned.

Cremation is under the supervision of Epting Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Washington Crossing National Military Park in Pennsylvania.

Marie Antoinette White

Marie Antoinette White, 72, of Pea Ridge died Feb. 9, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born May 15, 1947, in East St. Louis, Ill., to Thomas Theodore Schaffer and Reva Virginia Kleber Schaffer.

She enjoyed going to the casino, crocheting, crafting and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed making Christmas cookies with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Everette A. Kritz; and her lifetime friend, Linda Whitworth.

Survivors are three daughters, Eve Skinner of Pea Ridge, Julie Roach and husband, Brad, of Garfield and Linda Frost and husband, Jesse, of Rogers; a son Everette Kritz and wife Kristi of Cassville, Mo.; a brother, Thomas Schaffer of Hawaii; two sisters, Sue Whittet and husband, Mel of Illinois and Judy Huelsman and husband, Dick of Illinois; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, in the Pea Ridge Community Center behind the Pea Ridge Fire Department..

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net

Obits on 02/12/2020