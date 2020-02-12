GARFIELD -- City officials are seeking a 0.5% sales tax for the city's water infrastructure, according to city clerk Teresa Vining.

City Council members approved two ordinances, No. 182 and No. 183, providing for the levy of a one-half percent sales and use tax within the city limits and calling for a special election on the question of levying that sales tax.

Garfield currently has a 1% sales tax.

Both ordinances were approved on Nov. 21, 2019.

The issue is to be on the March 3, 2020, ballot.

Ordinance 182 states the 1/2% tax is to be levied on the "gross receipts from the sale at retail within the city" and the imposition of an excise (or use) tax on the storage, use, distribution or other consumption with the city of tangible personal property."

The ordinance also states the tax, if passed, will terminate 24 months from the effective date of the tax.

Mayor Gary Blackburn was not available for comment.

City officials were to host a public forum at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, to discuss the proposed tax. The regularly scheduled City Council meeting was to follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

General News on 02/12/2020