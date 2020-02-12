Sign in
Benton County Sheriff's Office February 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

2:46 p.m. Benjamin Anthony Fenton, 36, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear from Springdale and two failure to appear from Rogers

Thursday, Feb. 6

11:14 a.m. Nelson Contreras, 31, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Correction, contempt from Benton County

Friday, Feb. 7

11:01 a.m. Amos Dale McGarrah, 44, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony aggravated assault; third-degree battery; third-degree domestic battering

5:01 p.m. Matthew Alan Ferry, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony possession of firearm by certain persons

7:37 p.m. Jacqueline Janelle Riner, 35, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear from Bentonville

8:07 p.m. Derrick Ryan Russell, 24, Garfield, by Rogers Police, fleeing on foot; shoplifting

Saturday, Feb. 8

12:33 a.m. Bryan Duncan, 51, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI; failure to dim headlights

4:50 a.m. Willie Lawrence White, 40, Pea Ridge, Little Flock Police, felony parole violation, in-state

5:32 p.m. Tyler Ray Courtney, 26, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, felony theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia

5:49 p.m. Ryan Gordon Alley, 26, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance Sch. IV, V; four felony theft by receiving; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; possession of an open container

9:46 p.m. Cheyanne Celestrial Dawn Pitts, 25, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, two felony failure to appear from Benton County; contempt from Rogers

Monday, Feb. 10

10:20 a.m. Melinda Elizabeth Hutchins, 33, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County and contempt from Rogers

1:45 p.m. Ethan Aron-Lakoda McDaniel, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Pea Ridge; felony failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Rogers

