School Board members informally agreed at a workshop Thursday, Jan. 30, to meet with assistant superintendent Keith Martin before deciding how to move forward with the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Rick Neal announced on Jan. 13 his plans to resign effective June 30. On Thursday, he presented School Board members with three options for searching for his replacement, including hiring a search firm at an estimated cost of $15,000 to $20,000, forming a community search committee or hiring Martin.

After discussing the pros and cons of each option, the board decided to make an appointment with Martin on Monday for what board member Sandy Button described as a "relaxed and conversational meeting."

Once they talk with Martin, the board will put the issue of which search option to take on the agenda for their Feb. 10 meeting, according to board president Jeff Neil. Whichever option the board chooses, Neil said he assumes that Martin will be a candidate.

Each option for searching for the next superintendent offers positives and negatives, Neil said. For example, if the board hires a search firm it would be expensive, but would allow superintendents to apply with anonymity, and if the board hires Martin without doing a search they may pass up someone out there who is wonderful for the job but they would get someone who is ingrained in every aspect of running the school district, he said.

Board members Mindy Cawthon and Ryan Heckman questioned the legality of hiring Martin without making the job available to the public. Neal replied that transferring from within is legal and acceptable.

"I like Keith," Cawthon said. "Keith is a hardworking man that does lot a great stuff, but I think we should open it up and allow other people to interview so we don't miss out on anybody."

Neil also raised concerns about the public perception of hiring Martin without going through a thorough candidate search. On the other hand, Neil pointed out that he sees headlines from across the state on a weekly basis about superintendents leaving their districts for a better job. With 22 years experience in the district and seven in the assistant superintendent's position, Martin has already shown his commitment to the district, he said.

Neil said he didn't want the school board to hire someone who would use the district as a stepping stone and only be there for a few years.

"We want to hire for the long-term health of the district, we want to hire for when we are all gone," he said.

Board member Jenny Wood noted that three other local districts are hiring superintendents this year and will be competing with Pea Ridge for the best candidates.

Button and Wood both spoke in favor of talking to Martin before taking their next step.

"I don't want it to look like it's an inside thing but I can't picture any of the candidates we interviewed before being a better candidate for this district than Kieth would be," Heckman said.

