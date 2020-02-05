Pistachio Salad
Recipe from the kitchen of Molly Owen
1 (9 oz.) container Cool Whip
1 (3 oz.) pkg. instant pistachio pudding
1 (No. 2) can crushed pineapple and juice
1 c. miniature marshmallows
1/2 c. chopped pecans
Mix pudding with crushed pineapple and juice. Add Cool Whip.
Add marshmallows and chopped nuts.
Mix together well.
Place in 9- by 13-inch pan. Refrigerate.
Serves 12.
