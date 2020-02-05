Pistachio Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Molly Owen

Recipes to Remember

1 (9 oz.) container Cool Whip

1 (3 oz.) pkg. instant pistachio pudding

1 (No. 2) can crushed pineapple and juice

1 c. miniature marshmallows

1/2 c. chopped pecans

Mix pudding with crushed pineapple and juice. Add Cool Whip.

Add marshmallows and chopped nuts.

Mix together well.

Place in 9- by 13-inch pan. Refrigerate.

Serves 12.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 02/05/2020