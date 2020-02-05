Tuesday, Jan. 28

3:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Washburn Drive for a report of theft of mail that apparently resulted in opening a Verizon account in the complainant's name at a store in Fayetteville. As a result of the investigation, it was discovered that a suspect had the complainant's personal information on a driver's license with the suspect's photograph.

Friday, Jan. 31

10:20 a.m. A resident of Hickman Drive turned in a vehicle license plate that was found in a pile of trash. The plate was discovered as having been reported stolen to Springdale Police.

Sunday, Feb. 2

10:23 a.m. Police were dispatched to an apartment on Wade Lane for a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Edwin Baker Fairchild, 18, Pea Ridge, on a warrant from Bentonville.

Monday, Feb. 3

7:48 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hallack Lane in reference to a fire investigation. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jordan Levi Vierra, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with warrants from Little Flock and Bella Vista, and issued a citation in connection with open burning.

