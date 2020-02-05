Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Obituary February 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Rex Eugene Miller

Rex Eugene Miller, 65, of Pea Ridge, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1954, in Breeze, Ill., to Roscoe and Gerita Miller.

Survivors are his wife Karen; children, Mecca Thompson, Scott Miller and Paul Miller; stepsons, Robert Stanley and Jason Stanley; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and eight siblings.

Public visitation was 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in Westfield Chapel, 3236 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale.

Online condolences, www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Obits on 02/05/2020

Print Headline: Obituary

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT