Rex Eugene Miller
Rex Eugene Miller, 65, of Pea Ridge, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1954, in Breeze, Ill., to Roscoe and Gerita Miller.
Survivors are his wife Karen; children, Mecca Thompson, Scott Miller and Paul Miller; stepsons, Robert Stanley and Jason Stanley; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and eight siblings.
Public visitation was 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in Westfield Chapel, 3236 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale.
