TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Four Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 577 Weston Street at 5:21 p.m. Monday. Volunteer firefighters from Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Departments as well as firefighters from Rogers were on the scene until 6:46 p.m.

A residence was destroyed, but no lives lost, thanks to the quick thinking of a neighbor. Two dogs in the residence were let out by the man who noticed the smoke.

Terry Fears of Pea Ridge was driving on Weston Street when he saw smoke coming from a mobile home at 577 Weston Street and stopped to check on the occupants. When he opened the door, two dogs came running out, Fears said, adding that a police officer on the scene said the dogs would be safer out of the residence than in.

"I saw the smoke coming out of the end of the trailer ... I turned around and I noticed there were two vehicles here so I wanted to make sure there wasn't nobody in the house," he said. "I went around the back, I opened the door and hollered. No answer.

"I went around the front. I didn't get no answer," he said.

Firefighters from Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Departments and from Rogers Fire Department were dispatched at 5:21 p.m. They were on the scene until 6:46 p.m.

As soon as the flames were extinguished, firefighters searched the residence but did not find anyone inside. The name of the resident was not released.

Pea Ridge Fire Capt. Jason Bowman was the incident commander. He said the three-bedroom appeared to be a total loss.

"All the agencies worked well together," Bowman said. "They made an excellent knock down on it."

General News on 02/05/2020