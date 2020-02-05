TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Channon Gibson watched as her 2006 GMC pickup truck was loaded onto a wrecker. Gibson, 29, of Bentonville, was eastbound in a 2006 GMC pickup truck when a westbound truck came into her lane striking her vehicle head-on. There were no injuries reported.

Traffic between Pea Ridge and Bentonville on Arkansas Highway 72 was delayed Wednesday morning between 7:30 and 8 a.m. due to a two-vehicle head-on collision.

No one was transported by ambulance.

According to the Arkansas State Police report, Channon Gibson, 29, of Bentonville, was eastbound in a 2006 GMC pickup truck and Joshau Wickham, 35, of Pea Ridge, was westbound in his 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck shortly after 7:30 a.m Wickham told police he spilled his coffee, then realized the traffic in front of him was stopped and he hit his brakes. He skidded into the oncoming lane, according to the report, where Gibson was. Gibson had a 2-year-old passenger who was buckled into a car seat.

Wickham was cited for careless driving, police said.

