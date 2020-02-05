Sign in
Court Report by Staff Report | February 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Brady Wayne Arrasmith, 32, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving left of center, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, nol prossed

Codie Nichole Bromley, 27, driving while intoxicated, guilty

Kimberly Michelle Burton, 32, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Dianna Bush, 48, possession of controlled substance, guilty

Byron John Copeland, 34, failure to signal, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, nol prossed

Ashlee Danley, 26, endangering welfare of a minor, guilty

Tarrence K. Durgan, 18, assault, guilty

Colton T. Fletcher, 27, driving while intoxicated, guilty

Charlie Keith Holland, 41, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Justin Humes, 33, assault on family or household member, nol prossed; violation of a no contact order, guilty; harassing communications, guilty

Alexander N. Lawhon, 26, assault on family or household member, guilty

Lori B. Mahony, 48, restricted drivers license, guilty; suspended vehicle license, guilty

Joseph John Pfeiler, 42, assault on family or household member, guilty

William H. Putnam, 49, domestic battery, guilty; criminal trespass, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty

Deborah Robinson, 47, no insurance proof present, guilty

Joshua Ryan Stevens, 24, speeding , dismissed; reckless driving, guilty; failure to yield to emergency vehicle, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

