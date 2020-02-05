Photographs courtesy of Russ Wilson Senior Brandon Whatley (No. 24) rounded out the scoring in the second half with a goal and free throw in the home game against Harrison on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Trent Loyd's surging Blackhawks took down a good visiting Harrison Goblin squad, winning a 75-63 battle. Meanwhile, the Lady Hawks suffered an ice cold second period during which the state's No. 2-ranked visiting Goblins rang up 23 points to effectively build a lead the Hawks could not overcome, resulting in a 61-41 loss for the home team.

The boys' victory kept the Hawks undefeated in the 4A-1 as they moved closer to icing the 4A-1 West championship.

GAME SUMMARIES

Boys

Pea Ridge^75

Harrison^63

The Blackhawk boys whipped the visiting Goblins in every quarter as they steadily built an ever bigger lead for their seventh conference win against no defeats.

The two teams traded blows on even terms in the first quarter with the Hawks emerging with a narrow 14-13 lead at the first buzzer. Greydon Edwards and Noah Peterson each tossed in a 3-pointer and a field goal to spark the offense. Wes Wales also scored an inside goal with Brandon Whatley ripping both his free shots.

Six Blackhawks had a hand in second quarter scoring as Pea Ridge outscored Harrison 16-12 to cruise into a 30-25 lead at intermission. Peterson came up with a pair of goals with Mazon Harris scoring 3 via a goal and free throw with Jared Brewer also scoring 3 though his came from a shot behind the arc. Whatley, Wales and Rains all scored goals in the time span.

Both team's offenses heated up in the second half, but the Hawks responded well, outscoring the Goblins 21-17 to continue putting their guests further away in their rear view mirror. Peterson and Brewer each ripped treys and field goals with Wales and Rains scoring 4 points each. Whatley rounded out the scoring with a goal and free throw.

Both teams had their best offense in the final quarter, but once again the Hawks were just a little better, outscoring Harrison 24-21 to keep their East Division rivals at bay. Peterson exploded for three baskets and a trey to bring the Hawk faithful to their feet. The Goblins went to a fouling strategy to get back into the game but deadly free throw shooting by Pea Ridge derailed that idea. Edwards dropped in four free throws with Harris doing the same. Whatley added three freebies while Rains was two for two. Whatley had a goal to round out the scoring in the Hawks 12-point victory.

The Blackhawks shot an astounding 95% of their free throws, finding the mark on 19 of 20 attempts.

Peterson had a banner night shooting, scoring 27 to lead all scorers. Whatley scored 12, Edwards 9, Wales 8, Rains 8, Brewer 8 and Harris 3. The Hawks balanced scoring has made them a threat to go a long way in the state playoffs which will begin later this month.

Girls

Harrison^61

Pea Ridge^41

The visiting Goblins fought finished the first quarter with a narrow lead but an explosion of Harrison points while the Hawks were off the rails in the second settled the important battle.

The Lady Hawks were determined to get back into the 4A-1 West race, with the locals battling the Goblins on even terms in the first quarter. Allisa Short and Aidan Dayberry paced the Hawks early offense by sinking a pair of goals each. Ravin Cawthon and Josey Goldberg also scored from the field with Blakelee Winn tossing in a free throw as the Hawks were slightly behind at the first buzzer, trailing 16-13.

The second period unraveled the Blackhawks' hopes for an upset victory as Lauren Wright's 3-point shot was the only offense Pea Ridge could generate. Meanwhile, the visitors shot through five treys, and four regular field goals to go with three free throws as Harrison roared ahead 38-16 by halftime.

The Hawks came back a little in the third quarter with Dayberry canning a pair of treys with Winn and Wright adding field goals. However, Harrison responded with 14 points to widen the gap, leading the Lady Hawks 52-26 headed into the final period.

Winn was four for four from the line in the last period while also scoring one from the field. Wright and Goldberg shot through regular field goals with Short rounding out the scoring by dropping in one deep and one close in for 5 points. The Hawks outscored the Goblins 15-9 in the fourth but it was too little too late.

Dayberry led the scoring with 10 points, with Short and Winn scoring 9. Wright scored 7, Goldberg 4 and Cawthon 2.

Sports on 02/05/2020