Tuesday, Jan. 28

8:54 a.m. Samantha Melissa Countryman, 25, Seligman, Mo., bu BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Fayetteville; failure to appear from Gravette; two failure to appear from Rogers; failure to appear from Pea Ridge; and failure to appear from Bella Vista

10:21 a.m. David A. Toft, 56, Garfield, by Rogers Police, felony theft of property

Wednesday, Jan. 29

4:20 p.m. Leah Nichole Selee, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two felony failure to appear and one misdemeanor failure to appear, all from Benton County

4:36 p.m. Kyler Shane Snoderly, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

5:44 p.m. Ryan Gordon Alley, 26, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; two warrants for contempt from Bentonville; contempt from Pea Ridge; failure to appear from Rogers

6:19 p.m. Patricia Ann Pope, 49, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, contempt from Benton County

Thursday, Jan. 30

11:28 a.m. Bryant Lane Delossantos, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt from in-state

Friday, Jan. 31

10:39 a.m. Tammy Jean Hurst, 50, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication; disorderly conduct; shoplifting

Saturday, Feb. 1

1:17 p.m. Dalton Ross Evans, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Rogers; felony parole violation, out-of-state

Monday, Feb. 3

12:10 p.m. Jesse Lynn Cates, 29, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Correction, felony parole violation (in-state); one felony failure to appear and three misdemeanor failure to appear, all from Benton County; failure to appear from Rogers; contempt from Rogers; and two contempt from Little Flock

12:20 p.m. Keith William Wiltgen, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County and contempt from Pea Ridge

6:44 p.m. Talor Cole Holt, 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony non-financial identity fraud

9:31 p.m. Jordan Levi Vierra, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge National Military Park, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Tuesday, Feb. 4

3:08 a.m. Mike David Vigil, 53, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony simultaneous possession of drug and firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper use of evidences of registration

General News on 02/05/2020