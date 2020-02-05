Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Jan. 23 -- Linda's Kids Daycare, 2040 Park Circle, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Junior High, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea RidgeGeneral News on 02/05/2020
Print Headline: Health Dept. inspections
