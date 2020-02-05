Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Benton County Health Dept. inspections February 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 23 -- Linda's Kids Daycare, 2040 Park Circle, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Junior High, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

General News on 02/05/2020

Print Headline: Health Dept. inspections

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT