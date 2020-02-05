Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. February 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 27

Grass fire, 10103 East Ark. Hwy. 72

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62 and Ark. Hwy. 72

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Medical, Clancy's Road

Medical, Bryant Lane

Thursday, Jan. 30

Medical, Point Virgo Road

Friday, Jan. 31

Medical, North Old Wire Road

Possible structure fire, 11304 Silver Cloud Trail

Saturday, Feb. 1

Medical, Walnut Valley Trail

Sunday, Feb. 2

Medical, Sheppard Road

Medical, Holt Drive

General News on 02/05/2020

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT