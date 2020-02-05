Monday, Jan. 27
Grass fire, 10103 East Ark. Hwy. 72
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62 and Ark. Hwy. 72
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Medical, Clancy's Road
Medical, Bryant Lane
Thursday, Jan. 30
Medical, Point Virgo Road
Friday, Jan. 31
Medical, North Old Wire Road
Possible structure fire, 11304 Silver Cloud Trail
Saturday, Feb. 1
Medical, Walnut Valley Trail
Sunday, Feb. 2
Medical, Sheppard Road
Medical, Holt DriveGeneral News on 02/05/2020
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
