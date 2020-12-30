Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market store manager Jessica Kirk, fresh academy trainer Jamie Barens, people lead Jennifer Pendergraft and team lead Veronica Guzman presented a $3,500 check to Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn, Lt. Michael Lisenbee and Mayor Jackie Crabtree. "We're proud that we can do it just because of everything that they do," Kirk said. "It just makes us feel good to do something in return. We love to support the city."

Three Pea Ridge Police officers will receive new ballistic vests thanks to a $3,500 grant from Walmart Neighborhood Market.

"We applied for a grant through the Walmart Foundation," Lt. Michael Lisenbee said, who said the money would be used to purchase the vests which expire in 2020.

"It comes at a really good time where the economy really is uncertain and we have a lot of challenges facing our city involving businesses being closed and people observing for covid," he said.

Vests cost $1,200 each. They expire after five years, Chief Lynn Hahn said. "We appreciate their generosity. This will help the guys be safe."

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said: "This is part of their facilities grants program -- from each facility they have the opportunity to grant money to the cities they're in. This is the second or third we've gotten from this facility. We really appreciate the opportunity to apply for those and being awarded those grants. It's just great!"