Pea Ridge Schools Menus December 30, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 4

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, green peas applesauce cup, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli, diced pears, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, Craisins, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or country fried steak

Thursday, Jan. 7

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, pineapple tidbits, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito

Friday, Jan. 8

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

