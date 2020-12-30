Monday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, green peas applesauce cup, milk
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli, diced pears, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, Craisins, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or country fried steak
Thursday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, pineapple tidbits, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito
Friday, Jan. 8
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75