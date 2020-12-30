Friday, Nov. 27

1:33 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, that resulted in a pursuit, police arrested Christina Allen, 31, Pineville, Mo., in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; felony theft by receiving; misdemeanor theft by receiving; felony hindering apprehension; carrying a prohibited weapon; warrant from Newton County, Mo.; warrant from Benton County; two counts controlled substance. Allen was a passenger in the vehicle pursued by police. A warrant was issued for the driver, Nicholas Ryan Shumski, 22, Mountainburg. On Thursday, Dec. 17, police interviewed Shumski at the Benton County Jail. Shumski was in the Benton County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. He had been booked into jail on Dec. 16 by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

12:11 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the Walmart Neighborhood. As a result of the investigation, police seized a "First Alert" safe and issued a citation to Kelcy Fortner, 24, Noel, Mo., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Dec. 10

11:26 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Carr Street in reference to a civil matter. As a result of the investigation, police sought and received a warrant for the arrest of Jon Biffany, 43, Pea Ridge, in connection with violation of a no contact order. The warrant was served to Biffany at Northwest Medical Center.

Saturday, Dec. 12

6:16 p.m. The owner of Battlefield Laundromat reported theft of water from his business.

10:30 p.m. During a routine patrol, police observed an occupied vehicle parked at the City Park. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Corley Justin Day, 20, Bentonville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Dec. 17

10:15 p.m.As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Daniel V. Venegas, 26, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernaila, possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; and defective tail lamps.

Friday, Dec. 18

7:30 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Caden Lee Mann, 21, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Sunday, Dec. 20

3:18 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Bowen Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christopher Anderson, 32, Bella Vista, in connection with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

10:52 p.m. Police were dispatched to an apartment on North Dixieland for an agency assist to Little Flock Police in reference to a physical disturbance possibly involving a firearm and shots fired. The suspect was arrested by Little Flock Police.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

6:47 p.m. Police were dispatched to a verbal disturbance at a residence on Weston Street. As a result of the investigation, police contacted the Department of Human Services case worker assigned to the family.

10:40 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Matthew Phillips, 31, Rogers, in connection with warrants from Little Flock and Centerton Police; possession of meth or cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a suspended driver's license (not DWI)

Wednesday, Dec. 23

10:46 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Skyler Lee Turnbull, 22, Noel, Mo., in connection with possession of Sch. VI; no proof of insurance

Saturday, Dec. 26

11:45 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Henry Little Circle in reference to suspicious circumstances involving bullet holes in a fence.