The Blackhawk girls' varsity basketball team were cold from the line and the field but a late surge gave the home girls a chance before losing to the 6A Rogers Mounties.

The Mounties put on a layup shooting show in the early going, hitting four consecutive shots in traffic while ripping three of three from the line to get out ahead of the homestanding Hawks 11-5 in the early going.

Junior Lauren Wright hit a trey to give Pea Ridge a brief lead at 3-2, and a Wright putback shot a minute later tied the score at 5-all. Six straight Mountie points put the guests up by six with a minute left.

With 50 seconds left, senior Blakelee Winn knifed through for a layup with sophomore Sydney Spears dropping in a free shot to cut the lead to just 3 at 11-8. The Hawks could not tie the score and the guests regained a 6-point lead with a deep shot in the final seconds of the opening quarter to take a 14-8 advantage.

Winn traded layups with a Mountie to begin the second quarter, and a 7-footer by Wright got the Hawks closer at 16-12.

Rogers got some breathing room when they hit two of two free throws then drained a 3 for a 21-12 lead. Rogers then out hustled the Hawks on a Pea Ridge throw in to score on a easy layup and gain a double digit lead at 23-12.

Spears hit a bucket to stop the Rogers streak but the visitors scored moments later to lead 25-14.

Senior Aidan Dayberry hit a free throw but Rogers dropped in a pair to extend the lead to 12 at 27-15 with 3 minutes left in the half.

Dayberry then converted two more free shots, but Rogers answered with a 3-ball to gain their biggest lead yet at 30-17.

Dayberry kept her hot hand by dropping an athletic hook shot, then converted the free shot when she was fouled to narrow the gap to 10 at 30-20.

Two Hawk turnovers in succession gave the guests an opportunity and they cashed in, scoring a layup and trey to take a commanding lead at 35-20 with 48 seconds left in the half.

Senior Ravin Cawthon sank a freebie in the final seconds but the guests responded with a layup to grab a 37-21 lead at the break.

Pea Ridge took 5 points off the deficit with a Cawthon rebound and a junior Bella Cates shot from behind the arc, but a Rogers' trey blunted the mini-run.

Winn slid past several defenders to score again, but again the guests answered with a trey as Rogers led 43-29 with 2 minutes left in the third.

Spears nailed two of two from the line to whittle at the lead but three Hawk turnovers in a row led to a pair of Rogers layups as the buzzer sounded with the visitors firmly ahead 47-21.

The Hawks then turned up the defensive pressure as Rogers scored with a layup and pair of free throws over the next 7 minutes. Winn led the comeback with two layups with Dayberry adding another layup and short hoops as the hosts shaved the lead to 51-39 with 6 minutes left.

The Hawks then reeled off 10 points with Rogers hitting but a lone trey as Pea Ridge put a scare into their guests. They then trailed by just 5 with under a minute left. Winn scored on a 12-footer and two free tosses with Cates hitting from behind the arc twice in the late rally with Rogers' then leading by 5 at 49-54.

While the Hawks could not score again, Rogers hit two freebies to set the final score at 56-49.

Winn led the scoring with 14 markers, followed by Dayberry 10, Cates 9, Wright 7, Spears 5 and Cawthon 3.

Senior Lady Blackhawk Blakelee Winn (No. 22) Monday, Dec. 28, in Blackhawk gym against Rogers.

Junior Lady Blackhawk Bella Cates (No. 00) shot from behind the arc Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the game against the Lady Mounties in Pea Ridge.

Senior Lady Blackhawk Ravin Cawthon (No. 10)

Head coach Heath Neal (right) talks to Lady Blackhawks during the final minute of the contest Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, against the Lady Mounties.