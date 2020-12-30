Sign in
Junior High Lady Blackhawk Basketball by Annette Beard | December 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption No. 42^Natalie Burnett^5’10

Junior High Lady Blackhawks are coached by head coach Dylan Kinney and assistant coaches Kyndra Meeker, Reed Smith and Heath Neal. Manager is Bryar Lipscomb.

No. 33^Callie Cooper^5’9
No. 15^Blaklie Leach^5’3
No. 32^Makinzie Stites^5’2
No. 40^Bailey Taylor^5’10

