Happy New Year!

As we embark on a new year, we typically review the previous year and consider what the coming year may hold. This time last year, it doesn't seem anyone could have foreseen what 2020 would entail.

The year began unassumingly enough with the regular business of city and school and the ever-increasing construction in town. There were elections and all that entails (including campaigning and voting). Headlines from this past year list budgets, school superintendent Rick Neal's resignation, fires, the death of a teen, planning approval of subdivisions, motor-vehicle collisions, Colors Day, lifesavers honored and then "Schools shutter doors; offer alternative learnings means" on March 18.

From that date forward, business owners as well as city and school leaders have adapted to the changes imposed by both the state government and the Centers for Disease Control. We've put on masks, stopped shaking hands or hugging, stand six feet or more apart and become adept at Zoom meetings.

Initially, items on calendars were erased as schedules were deleted and most social events were canceled.

As we realized this "thing" wasn't going away, we changed our habits and adjusted our schedules.

And, although our personal planners may have changed, the overall calendar didn't.

The week still began with Sundays even though many churches changed to viewing services online.

Work for Monday through Friday continued although many people worked from home.

Schools went "virtual" with students working via computers from home.

Restaurants offered curb-side service.

Easter, graduations, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas have come and gone with some people foregoing the traditional family gatherings and others getting together. Some families used Zoom. Some held feasts outdoors.

Graduations -- high school and college -- were extremely different with many people expressing sorrow for their seniors missing out on "the most important event of their lives."

Ultimately, we have to ask ourselves what makes something special. What is the purpose of a celebration? Is it the event that prompted the celebration or the celebration itself?

Each of the young men and women who completed their schooling this past year, whether high school or college, should be proud of their accomplishments and know that the achieved a goal they set. Regardless of whether they had a public graduation, they have achieved a milestone in their lives.

And, although we find the isolation created by the restrictions -- prohibitions against visiting elderly relatives in assisted living facilities, hindrances of accompanying loved ones to doctors' appointments and hospitals -- we do live in an age with technology that helps us work around some of those restrictions.

We have cell phones, tablets, computers, etc., and can still talk to and email one another.

Our smiles may be obscured by masks, but we can still share genuine care and concern for one another.

So many people complain about 2020 and keep saying they can't wait for this year to be over. There have been trials, tragedies and challenges. We have lost loved ones. Some people have lost jobs and income.

But, babies have been born, birthdays have happened, people have wed.

Throughout human history, there have been catastrophes. We have more options at our disposal now than ever before. It's okay to grieve, to mourn loss and chafe about change. But, when it's all said and done, let's focus on the good and find new ways to share love and joy.

•••

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]