July 1

Ira David Canoy, 88, of Bentonville, died June 25, 2020, in Bradford Nursing and Rehab. He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Hartford, Ark., to Green Lee Canoy and Lovancia Bell Brown Canoy.

Opal Maxine "Maxine" Cotton, 81, of Rogers died on June 28, 2020. She was born Jan. 15, 1939, in Phillipsburg, Mo., to Herman DeWitt Pendley and Ruth Elizabeth Arnold Pendley.

Reese Loren Naylor, 83, of Garfield, Ark., died June 25, 2020, in his home. He was born March 22, 1937, in Eaton Rapids, Mich., to Frank Naylor and Ruth Gunnell Naylor.

July 8

Flonnie Barstow of Rogers died June 27, 2020.

Mildred June Hicks, 80, of Pea Ridge, died July 5, 2020, in McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo. She was born June 7, 1940, in Garfield to Lafe Maloney and Eliza Elizabeth Huffman Maloney.

Marvin Herman Schlesinger, 85, of Rogers died July 1, 2020. He was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., to Samuel and Ida Kalinsky Schlesinger.

Jerry Wayne Vannoy, 70, of Pea Ridge, died Friday, July 3, 2020, in his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1950, to Junior and Norma Pearl Savoy Vannoy in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Diana Margaret Woods, 69, of Bentonville, died on July 4, 2020, in Bradford House Nursing and Rehab. She was born May 23, 1951, in St. Louis, Mo., to Arlie William Clifford Collins, Jr. and Dorothy Ann Green Collins.

July 15

Maxine Jameson, 99, of Bentonville, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Springdale Health & Rehab. She was born Oct. 20, 1920, in St. Louis, Ill., to William August Juedeman and Emma Louise Schwegler Juedeman.

Richard Allen Saunders II, 38, of Garfield, Ark., died July 2, 2020, in Cassville, Mo. He was born Sept. 7, 1981, in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

July 22

Clifford Lyn Patterson, 60, of Jacket, Mo., died July 14, 2020, in his home. He was born Feb. 22, 1960, in Bentonville to Leonard Patterson and Margie Faye Solley Patterson.

Jimmie Roger Scott, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Marvin Deo Scott and Susan (Grainger) Scott.

Molly Ann Timmons, 77, of Rogers, died July 16, 2020, in Northwest Hospital in Bentonville. She was born Feb. 18, 1943, in Cleveland, Okla., to J.W. Studebaker and Thelma Payne Studebaker.

July 29

Neal Douglas Baugus Jr., 72, of Casscoe, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in his home. He was born Sept. 29, 1947, in Pine Bluff to Neal Douglas Baugus Sr. and Addie Brown Baugus Berryman.

Aug. 5

Jared Edward Ardemagni, 34, of Pea Ridge died July 30, 2020, in his home. He was born July 9, 1986, in Springdale, Ark., to Scott Gordon Ardemagni and Deeann Kay Walter.

Tanya Marie Dorris, 40, of Centerton, Ark., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Bentonville. She was born Jan. 4, 1980, in Slidell, La., to Charles Cameron Jr. and Rebecca Hamilton Cameron.

Rhonda Lynette Marvel, 65, of Altus, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Fort Smith, Ark. She was born March 4, 1955, in Clarksville, Ark., to Clarence Henry and Mary Alice Skidgel Rofkahr.

Sterlon Evan McCool, 82, of Seligman, Mo., died July 31 in his home. He was born Jan. 17, 1938, in McDonald County, Mo., to Sterlon I. McCool and Wanda I. Goodnight McCool.

Aug. 12

Eugene "Gene" T. Lovell, 90, of Bentonville, died on Aug. 4, 2020. He was born on Dec. 20, 1929, in Dodge City, Kan., to Roy and Nina Lovell.

Rose Mary McEndree Pethoud, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Rogers, Ark. She was born May 19, 1938, in Dora, N.M., to Harry I. and Elizabeth M. McEndree.

Charles Arthur Pethoud, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Rogers, Ark. He was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Lincoln, Neb., to Dwight C. and Marjorie M. Pethoud.

Aug. 19

Margarette Elizabeth Bush, 98, of Lowell died Aug. 16, 2020, in Windcrest Health and Rehab in Springdale. She was born April 12, 1922, in the Mt. Vernon Township, Benton County, Arkansas to George Washington Carden and Clara Clanton Carden.

Kathryn "JoAnn" Hollenback, 59, of Kansas, Okla., died Aug. 14, 2020, in her home. She was born on April 19, 1961, in Siloam Springs, to Elmer Floyd Hollenback and Pearl Kathryn January Hollenback.

Bruce Allen Hutcheson, 63, of Lowell, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 12, in the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., after a long battle with covid-19. He was born on Jan. 23, 1957, in French Camp, Calif. to Donald and Juanita (Presley) Hutcheson.

Troy Todd McAlister, 49, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, due to natural causes. He was born Nov. 20, 1970, to Roberta (McNair) and Troy McAlister.

Dorthy Lynn Mitchell, 75, of Pea Ridge, died Aug. 11, 2020, in her home. She was born Nov. 23, 1944, in Byers, Texas, to David Granville Griffin and Wilma Raye Hooper Griffin.

Teresa "Terry" Reams, 63, of Highfill, died Aug. 14, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 18, 1957, in Fort Ord, Calif., to Calvin and Jeretta Ballard and was adopted by Don and Genevieve Edgmon.

William Lyndol Thomas, 80, of Washburn, Mo., died Aug. 12, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born April 6, 1940, in San Mateo, Calif., to William Howard Thomas and Minnie Bell Cockran Thomas.

Aug. 26

None reported.

Sept. 2

Cathy Mayfield, 62, of Bentonville, Ark., died Aug. 26, 2020. She was born May 14, 1958, in Long Beach, Calif., to John Clarke and Gloria Austin Clarke.

Freda May Talburt, 83, of Pea Ridge, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Promenade Health & Rehab in Rogers. She was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Barry County, Mo., to Paul Griffith Dalton and Amy Catherine Richard.

Sept. 9

Lauren Marie Bounds, 28, of Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 22, 2020, in Springfield, Mo. She was born on April 5, 1992, in Jackson, Mich. to Autumn Marie Willis (Overton).

William Anthony Eugene "TJ" Fields Jr., 26, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 1, 2020, in Jane, Mo. He was born Nov. 28, 1993, in Gravette, Ark., to William "Tony" Fields Sr. and Kimberly Miller VanHook.

Mabel Louise McKinney, 96, of Pea Ridge, died Sept. 6, 2020, in Innisfree Nursing and Rehab in Rogers. She was born Sept. 17, 1923, in Pea Ridge to Hugh H. Webb and Nell I. Chiles Webb.

Kevin Scott Taylor, 56, of Pea Ridge, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Feb. 6, 1964, in Rogers to Clarencie Leonard Taylor and Gladys Faye Reynolds Taylor.

Donna Lee Stowers, 81, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was born on Feb. 19, 1939, to Virgil Lavern Stowers and Velma Eulala Hall Stowers in Bentonville, Ark.

Dale Lee Wagner, 76, of, Rogers, Ark., died Aug. 27, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born April 29, 1944, in Aplington, Iowa, to Howard Glen Wagner and Carolyn Louise Schwinger Wagner.